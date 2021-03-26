(WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, Western Mass is hosting A Day of Helping. Today is all about helping children’s wishes come true through Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Typically, a fundraiser is held this time of year to raise money to make wishes come true, but with the pandemic, that can't happen.

Banners, balloons, and cocktails are a usual sight at the annual ‘Swish Night.’ That's a fundraiser held by Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

"…Would be welcoming 300 people here to Longmeadow Country Club for our annual ‘Swish Night’ event, we’re not able to gather in person,” said Peg Wheble, regional director of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

We sat down with Wheble and Dr. Philip Glynn, former member of the board of directors, to learn more about their work.

“We grant life changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. Our goal is to be able to grant the wish of every single medically eligible child. We don't do it alone, we have the support of the community…Regardless of where we gather, the mission of the same, the goal is the same: simply to raise funds for to be able to grant meaningful, impactful, lifechanging wishes,” Wheble explained.

Glynn added, “This is such an important event and cause on a couple of levels. For these kids, they’re going through…they may be too young to understand the gravity of the condition they have, but they have a life-threatening condition and they’re going through diagnostic testing, doctors’ visits, treatments, side effects. All of these things that are really challenging for an adult, so for a child, it’s that much more difficult. For them to have something to be able to look forward to, that’s of their design, it’s a big deal. For families, that’s the other piece of this. For families, if you’re the parent of a child who has a serious medical problem, to know that your child has something that is going to bring your child great joy, you don’t have to plan or you don't have to worry about the cost. It’s just going to happen."

If you would like to donate and help make a wish come true for another child, you can click here.