WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A teen from Ware is living his dream, being at the big game tonight thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Aiden is a Pats fan, but says he is rooting for the 49ers, because former Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo is on the team.
"This is way better than I ever could have imagined," Ware resident Aiden Clark tells us.
A football fan through and through, Aiden Clark from Ware and his father are in Miami, Florida for the big game.
"Well, I’m sitting in the front row on the sidelines. I’m just feet away from the field. It’s magnificent. I am able to see the faces of some of my favorite players, like, right in front of me," stated Aiden.
Aiden tells Western Mass News he is living it up in VIP, eating all the free food and drinks he can get his hands on.
"Everything is free pretty much. I can walk up to a soda thing and take a can for free. All the food is a buffet and you don’t need to pay $40 for a hot dog. I am in heaven," says Aiden.
This was all made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Aiden was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder when he was six.
You may remember that he was the young man surprised on New Year's Eve when Steve Harvey and former Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski told him he would be going to the game.
Aiden says although his team, the Patriots, aren't in it this year, he was still able to meet some NFL superstars.
"I got to meet so many of my favorite players and talk to them face-to-face, hug them, shake their hands on the red carpet," explained Aiden.
The 17-year-old says he has memories to share with his father that will last a lifetime.
"We will be able to make a lot of jokes in the future we will have a lot of memories to look back on," added Aiden.
He says last night, he was able to see his favorite player, Stephon Gilmore, win defensive player of the year.
