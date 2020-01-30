WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - The biggest football game of the season is just days away and thanks to Make-A-Wish, a teenager from Ware will be sitting in the stands.
Thursday morning, with their bags packed, the Clark family stepped out of a limo at Bradley International Airport about to set off on a trip of a lifetime.
"Our game plan's to go down and enjoy some warmer weather really and enjoy spending time with our family, and going to the Super Bowl," Shawn Clark, Aiden Clark's father, tells us.
But this trip is more than just about a championship game.
It's actually about 17-year -old Aiden Clark's wish coming true.
Aiden, who was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder when he was six years old, always dreamed of going to a Super Bowl.
Making his wish come true on New Years Eve and on national television, former Patriot Rob Gronkowski surprised Aiden with tickets to the Big Game.
Make-A-Wish Deputy Director Amy Carroll, tells Western Mass News it was a hectic morning, making sure everything was perfect for Aiden.
"We were texting, texting the family. We contacted Southwest and Bradley Airport and so there's a lot of people that are involved in the wish experience for the family to have this all go off without any issues and seamlessly," explained Carroll.
Aiden, rocking his football jersey, says he can't wait to see all that's in store.
"NFL Honors, because you see them all season and you get a chance to meet possibly... I get to see a lot of NFL stars or NFL honors," says Aiden.
Getting ready to take off from here at Bradley International Airport, Aiden says he only has one concern heading into the weekend.
"I'm kind of worried there's too much for me to do and I won't get to do everything that I want to. [You think that's a good problem though?] Yeah," continued Aiden.
Aiden's dad, Shawn, says seeing his son battling through each day, having this dream of his come true, is the best win any father can witness.
"This is amazing. We're very grateful. This is amazing. I don't even know what to say. It's speechless. I wish every family could do this really," added Shawn.
