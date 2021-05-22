NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating the discovery of a male body found by a boated in the Connecticut River on Friday.
The boater found the body around 6 p.m. Friday night about a mile and a half south of the Coolidge Bridge near the Rainbow Beach area.
The boater stayed with the body to help police locate it.
The Northampton Police and Fire Departments responded by boat and recovered the male body.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating cause of death and identification of the body. Additional investigation by the Northampton Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.