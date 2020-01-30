Male driver hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Great Barrington stream.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was flown to an area hospital following a crash Thursday evening.
According to Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger, crews were called to 333 State Road around 6:00 p.m., where they found that a car had gone through a utility pole.
The vehicle then struck a couple of trees and then crashed into a stream.
The lone male occupant was found unresponsive when crews made contact with him.
He was extricated from the car and flown to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with unknown injuries.
Chief Burger adds that the car was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
This crash remains under investigation by the Great Barrington Police Department.
