NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A male was hit by a train Saturday in Northampton according to Northampton Police.
Police said a male walking on a on the railroad tracks by the Amtrak train station was struck and suffering from a severe non-life threatening laceration. Police said the man is being transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
According to Northampton Police, Police were dispatched to the scene at 7:49 and arrived at 7:50 Saturday. Ambulance arrived at the scene at 8:03.
This is a Developing Story, Western Mass News has a crew on the way.
