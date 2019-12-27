SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --- A male is seriously injured after suffering a gunshot wound early Friday morning in Springfield.
Springfield Police responded to an apartment on the 200 block of White St at around 4:20am.
Officers were notified a male gunshot victim was privately transported to the hospital.
Police tell Western Mass News the victim has serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Springfield Police Detective Bureau is still investigating.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this incident and will provide the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.