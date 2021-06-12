NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A male suspect was hit by a train Saturday in Northampton according to Northampton Police.
Northampton Police officer Kenny Kirchner told Western Mass News a male and female suspect were walking on the railroad tracks behind the Amtrak train station. The male was struck and is suffering from a severe non-life threatening laceration. There is no available information of the status of the female at this time. Police said the man is being transported to Baystate Health.
According to Northampton Police, Police were dispatched to 170 Pleasant Street at 7:49 and arrived at 7:50 Saturday. Ambulance arrived at the scene at 8:03.
Amtrak Police said both suspects will be charged, Amtrak Police are working on this ongoing investigation. Western Mass News has reached out to Amtrak about this incident.
This is a Developing Story, Western Mass News has a crew on the way.
