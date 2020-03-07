AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to an area hospital after a 'large disturbance' Saturday afternoon.
According to Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson, crews responded to 598 South Pleasant Street, where they found that a large gathering of college-aged individuals had gotten out of hand and had spilled out into the street.
One male was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries as a result.
Order was shortly restored after officials arrived on scene.
Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.