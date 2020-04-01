CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers responded to 239 Meadow Street around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.
When crews arrived, they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to an area hospital.
This victim passed away at the hospital shortly after.
At this time, there has been one arrest made, but the shooting is still under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
