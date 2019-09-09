SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A malfunction has caused thousands of gallons of untreated sewage to get into the Connecticut River.
Springfield Water and Sewer spokesperson Jaimye Bartak said that their agency was notified Monday by Suez Environmental Services that the malfunction occurred at the York Street pump station at 7:20 a.m. and was resolved by 8 a.m.
It's estimated that approximately 90,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was released into the river from the outfall structure at the end of West York Street.
"The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the State of Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were notified," Bartak explained.
Suez, which operates and maintains the York Street pump station and the Springfield Regional Wastewater Treatment facility on behalf of Springfield Water and Sewer, is investigating the cause of the failure.
Bartak noted that the incident is not related to work underway for the new York Street pump station, which is adjacent to the existing station.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.