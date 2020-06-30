Mall management: Cinemark at Eastfield Mall closes

0728I0.new.01_frame_29741.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Cinemark movie theater has closed at Springfield's Eastfield Mall.

The 16-screen complex has closed its doors for good and will not be reopening.

Eastfield Mall management said that the move caught them by surprise. The company abruptly moved out without notifying them.

They noticed the theaters closed up last week and items were trashed in an outside dumpster.

Eastfield Mall said they will now aggressively pursue a new tenant for the space.

Western Mass News has reached out to Cinemark for comment. We have not yet heard back.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

