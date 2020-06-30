Mall management: Cinemark at Eastfield Mall closes

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Cinemark movie theater has closed at Springfield's Eastfield Mall.
The 16-screen complex has closed its doors for good and will not be reopening.
Eastfield Mall management said that the move caught them by surprise. The company abruptly moved out without notifying them.
They noticed the theaters closed up last week and items were trashed in an outside dumpster.
Eastfield Mall said they will now aggressively pursue a new tenant for the space.
Western Mass News has reached out to Cinemark for comment. We have not yet heard back.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.