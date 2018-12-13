HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Even with the ease and accessibility of online shopping, the Holyoke Mall said Thursday that they're seeing an uptick with in store sales this year.
Even in the world of online shopping, shoppers like Teresa Bachorz are still making it to the mall during the holidays.
"We're going to do a little shopping. I think you get caught up in the shopping and touching stuff and if she sees something, we'll get it," Bachorz said.
Holyoke Mall officials told Western Mass Mews that even with online shopping, they've seen an uptick in shoppers this holiday season.
They said that the internet has actually helped their sales.
"Shoppers save time, it eases their fear of porch pirates, and they get their gifts quickly," said Holyoke Mall marketing director Lisa Wray.
The National Retail Federation is forecasting a 4.3 percent increase in sales this holiday season, putting total holiday sales in the trillions.
Major department stores aren't the only ones seeing sales. Locally-owned Hannoush Jewelers have seen increased sales as well.
"People are coming in because they want to try it on. They want to feel what it is that their looking at," said Angela Bovat with Hannoush Jewelers.
Bachorz added,"Ah I think you get a better chance to see the purchase. You get to feel it, try it on, see if it fits or if it doesn't fit."
Besides wanting to be able to see what you're buying, the experience of being at a mall during Christmas brings back a lot of nostalgia.
"The mall is decorated for Christmas and it's bringing back that excitement of shopping in stores," Bovat said.
However, there's a bit of advice for shoppers.
"Wear comfortable shoes and if you want to avoid crowds, come in early," Wray explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.