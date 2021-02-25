SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Research shows the COVID-19 vaccine might impact cancer screenings, specifically breast cancer screenings.
Swollen lymph nodes can be a sign of breast cancer, but they're also a temporary side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“What we think that is is a sign that it’s the body making antibodies as it’s supposed to relative to the vaccine,” said Jennifer Hadro, medical co-director of breast imaging at Baystate Medical Center.
Swollen lymph nodes can show up in cancer screenings of the chest or neck and if a doctor notices any swelling during a mammogram, for example, further testing could be required.
“Typically, if we do see it on a patient, we may have them come down and do some additional imaging and then have them follow-up again, just to make sure that that lymph node continues to go back down to normal size,” Hadro noted.
As a result, doctors like Hadro are asking patients to either get a mammogram done before getting the first vaccine dose or wait four to six weeks after getting their second dose.
However, Hadro said this only goes for a screening for anyone asymptomatic and they don’t want to delay care if a woman has a lump or any noticeable changes, so if something feels off, she said make an appointment immediately.
“We really want them to come back in regardless of the timing of their last mammogram. If it's been over a year, they should come in and know that it's safe,” Hadro explained.
