AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is learning new details about the attempted child abduction in Amherst over the weekend.
Amherst Police Chief Scott Livingstone spoke out Monday on the investigation so far as the suspect pleaded not guilty at his arraignment today.
A neighbor we spoke with, who didn’t want to speak on-camera, said he couldn’t believe this happened in a neighborhood that's one street over from the police department.
“Waking up in the middle of the night finding an individual in your home is scary enough,” Livingstone said.
According to Amherst Police, that individual was Jimmy Lee Sanchez, a 35 year old man believed to be homeless.
Livingstone told Western Mass News that Sanchez broke into a Spring Street home early Saturday morning. He said Amherst Police have had prior dealings with Sanchez, including at least one break-in and that Sanchez is known to law enforcement elsewhere too.
“I know that he has had other arrests in neighboring towns as well,” Livingstone added.
Livingstone said he didn't suspect what the Spring Street family would tell police - that they had to wrestle their toddler from Sanchez’s arms, which they were able to do before the suspect fled.
"To you have the individual try and leave with an infant child, you know, a lot of kudos to the family involved,” Livingstone explained.
Livingstone said the crime scene being right around the corner from the police station helped officers.
“We were able to get K-9 officers involved relatively quickly and even though we didn’t locate the individual immediately, that preserved evidence that helped us,” Livingstone noted.
Sanchez was arrested early Sunday morning. In Eastern Hampshire District Court on Monday, court officials said he pleaded not guilty to attempted kidnapping charges, as well as larceny and breaking and entering.
Livingstone believes Sanchez acted alone and that it wasn’t targeted.
"It looks like it might’ve been just the luck of the draw with an unlocked door,” Livingstone said.
Sanchez was ordered to be held and his case continued in the courts until March 22.
