AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local police investigation getting statewide attention.
A man accused of breaking into an Amherst house and trying to kidnap a toddler over the weekend is expected to face a judge in a virtual arraignment soon.
Jimmy Lee Sanchez is accused of breaking into a house on Spring Street Saturday morning and trying to take a 20 month old baby.
Police said the family woke up to see Sanchez allegedly holding their child and then they had to wrestle the baby away from him.
Investigators were able to identify Sanchez as a suspect and arrest him later that day. He is charged with attempted kidnapping, along with breaking and entering and larceny, and is expected to appear in a virtual arraignment on Monday.
Now, one thing to note, Spring Street is only one street over from the police station on Main Street, so the town’s center of law enforcement is very close by.
