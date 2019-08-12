PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man accused of driving the car involved in an crash that killed a Chicopee Comp student last month appeared before a judge this morning.
It was an emotional morning in a Palmer District Court courtroom. Family and friends of 15-year-old Alex Ortiz sat in the front row as 28-year-old Carlos Adorno was brought into the courtroom.
On Friday, Adorno was arrested on one charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol.
Investigators said that Adorno was behind the wheel on July 7 when the car Ortiz was riding in hit a tree along Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham, killing Ortiz.
According to court documents, Adorno was traveling at a high rate of speed and had a blood alcohol level of 0.15. He had to be airlifted from the accident scene with serious injuries.
The Commonwealth requested Adorno be held on a $5,000 cash bail, but the defense argued for it to be $1,000 and that's what the judge went with.
Ortiz was heading into his sophomore year at Chicopee Comp.
We’ll have more on today's new developments, plus an exclusive interview with Alex's mom, tonight starting at 5 p.m. on Western Mass News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.