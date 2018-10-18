Man accused of breaking into several cars in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man accused of breaking into several cars in Forest Park was arrested early Wednesday morning.
According to Springfield police, 26-year-old Waldemar Rivera was charged with eight counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and one count of larceny from a motor vehicle less than $1,200.
Rivera was arrested shortly after midnight as officers were investigating car break-ins that had just occurred on Warehouse Street.
Police noted Rivera had stolen items on him from those cars.
