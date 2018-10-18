Man accused of breaking into several cars in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man accused of breaking into several cars in Forest Park was arrested early Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield police, 26-year-old Waldemar Rivera was charged with eight counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and one count of larceny from a motor vehicle less than $1,200.

Rivera was arrested shortly after midnight as officers were investigating car break-ins that had just occurred on Warehouse Street.

Police noted Rivera had stolen items on him from those cars.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.