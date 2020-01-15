GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This morning, the man suspected in the killing of 26-year-old Kelsey Clifford had his case bumped up to superior court.
Keith Hamel was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday morning in Franklin County Superior Court following his indictment by a grand jury. He pleaded not guilty.
Both Clifford's and Hamel's families were in the courtroom today.
On November 11, Clifford's body was found outside of the Athol wastewater treatment facility.
The investigation into what happened has been unfolding since then.
Police say witnesses reported seeing the two together around 1:30 that morning.
Investigators say a sweatshirt was found with Clifford's blood on it and Hamel's DNA linked him to the crime.
Hamel is being held without bail and will be back in court in April.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
