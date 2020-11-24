GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Great Barrington Police said a dangerousness hearing was held Monday for Shane Adams, 21, of Pine City, New York.
Adams was arrested on November 16 for a mugging of a disabled man at the marijuana dispensary Theory Wellness in Great Barrington.
On November 13, police were called to Theory Wellness for reports of a mugging. They said two people went up to a man as he was leaving the store. One pushed him, took the product in his hands, and fled in a car. The victim is disabled and was using crutches.
Adams was arrested in New York and charged with unarmed robbery and assault & battery on a disabled person.
Adams was transported from New York Thursday after he waived extradition to Massachusetts.
He was ordered held without the right to bail. Adams next court date is unknown.
A second suspect in the mugging has not been caught.
