SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man accused of burning a Springfield church late last year is now facing federal charges.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said that 44-year-old Dushko Vulchev of Houlton, ME has been charged with four counts of damage to religious property involving fire and one count of use of a fire to commit a federal felony.
Federal prosecutors allege that Vulchev intentionally set fire to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield in the early morning hours of December 28, 2020, as well as a fire at the backdoor of the church on December 13, 2020, and two other fires near a backdoor on December 15, 2020. He's also accused of several tire slashings on church property and in the area.
"Investigation, including the review of security video and location data from Vulchev’s mobile telephone, showed Vulchev at or near the scene of many of the alleged crimes, including the Dec. 28, 2020 fire that severely damaged the church," the U.S. Attorney's office explained.
Authorities said that a search of Vulchev's vehicle and devices reportedly uncovered messages from Vulchev demonstrating his hatred for Black people. Those electronic devices also reportedly contained images demonstrating Vulchev's racial animus towards Black people.
Vulchev is currently in state custody and will be arraigned in federal court at a later date.
