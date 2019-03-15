SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man accused of stabbing a Springfield police officer appeared in court on Friday.
Ruben Barrero faced a judge this morning on charges including attempted murder after police allege he stabbed a police officer Wednesday night.
Barrero didn't say a word in court today, only listened as the judge ordered that that he be examined by the court psychologist.
Barrero’s family told Western Mass News that they have tried to get him help before and that he suffers from multiple mental health disorders.
He faces charges including attempted murder, armed assault, and assault and battery on a police officer after investigators said he stabbed a Springfield police officer in the chest with a kitchen knife.
The officer was wearing a breast plate in his vest, which stopped the knife from piercing his chest. He is now home resting.
Hear what steps the family has taken to get their son help and why he was deemed competent, and not a danger, over and over again tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
