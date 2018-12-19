NEW SALEM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The suspect accused of stabbing a state trooper in New Salem back in October appeared in court on Wednesday.
18-year-old Nghia Le of New Hampshire answered to eight charges including armed assault with intent to murder and armed assault with intent to rob.
While Le entered not guilty pleas for all eight counts, Western Mass News learned new details about how the physical altercation between Le and Trooper Mark Whitcomb.
"I think once the grand jury saw all the evidence, particularly the dash cam footage and the body cam footage. We're very glad we have it, was pretty easy for them to decide what happened here," said Steven Gagne.
Gagne is the First Assistant Attorney for the Northwestern District. He said he is pleased to see that the grand jury returned all eight charges against Le.
Though Le reportedly stole a vehicle in New Hampshire and drove it down to Massachusetts, Gagne told Western Mass News the current car jacking charge he's facing pertains to something else.
"Carjacking charge for which Mr. Le was indicted is based in his attempt to steal the trooper's cruiser after he had stabbed the trooper and after the trooper had fallen from the vehicle and taken shelter," Gagne explained.
"He [Le] was unable to steal the cruiser as we know but under the carjacking statue in Massachusetts whether or not somebody succeeds and stealing the vehicle is irrelevant," Gagne continued.
Le's attorney, Steven Rappaport, delcined to comment, as did Whitcomb's family.
Gagne said the road to recovery is still uncertain for the wounded trooper.
"He's got a long road ahead of him. There's still a long recovery, he still unable to return to work. His chances of returning to work are uncertain at best, so they know that this could be a long proceeding," Gagne noted.
Le's will face a judge again for a pre-trial hearing on March 15 in Franklin Superior Court.
