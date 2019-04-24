CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One man is under arrest after allegedly robbing a Chicopee restaurant over the weekend.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers were called to Milano's Restaurant on Carew Street just before 10 a.m. Sunday for a reported armed robbery.
Officers were told that the suspect reportedly used a knife in the robbery.
"The suspect had been wearing a towel to cover his identity, but, it fell of during the commission of the crime, and the victim was able to identify the suspect," Wilk added.
Investigators then went to a Springfield address to locate the suspect, but he was not there. However, Wilk noted that police did recover evidence related to the crime.
A follow-up investigation led to an arrest warrant issued for 40-year-old Jeremy Wool, who was arrested by Westfield Police on Monday.
Wool is charged with armed and masked robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60.
