CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after allegedly posting a threat on social media.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police received a call on Wednesday from a person indicating that they saw a threat on someone's social media account, saying that the person would "start with the children, and blow up schools."
An officer who works in the area of Chicopee center recognized the person and knew that the suspect hung around the library.
Police investigated and found the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Dana Hilton, using his cell phone in the back of the library. He reportedly agreed to be interviewed by detectives and was arrested on a charge of filing a false bomb threat.
Wilk noted that this incident is a reminder to people that if you see something, especially on social media, to say something.
"In this day and age, its not just 'blowing off steam' or 'venting'. It is a criminal offense to make those types of threats, and we take them seriously, and will make arrests," Wilk added.
Hilton was booked and held on $5,040 pending his arraignment Thursday in Chicopee District Court.
