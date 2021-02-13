SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Dartmouth man was arrested and charged with arson of a Springfield building.
On Wednesday, Springfield Fire Department Arson & Bomb Squad responded to a vacant building on Park Street.
Officials discovered a fire on the second floor of the building upon arrival.
Upon investigation with the Springfield Police Detective Division and the State Fire Marshal’s office, a person of interest was identified through video surveillance and eyewitnesses.
John Patrick Doherty, 35, of Dartmouth was arrested and charged with arson of a building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.