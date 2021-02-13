john doherty arson 2102021

(Springfield Fire Department photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Dartmouth man was arrested and charged with arson of a Springfield building.

On Wednesday, Springfield Fire Department Arson & Bomb Squad responded to a vacant building on Park Street.

Officials discovered a fire on the second floor of the building upon arrival.

Upon investigation with the Springfield Police Detective Division and the State Fire Marshal’s office, a person of interest was identified through video surveillance and eyewitnesses.

John Patrick Doherty, 35, of Dartmouth was arrested and charged with arson of a building.

