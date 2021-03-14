AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man was arrested in Amherst for breaking and entering.
Amherst Police officers arrested a man Sunday morning with an outstanding arrest warrant issues out of the Eastern Hampshire District Court.
Jimmy Lee Sanchez, 35, was arrested.
At 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Amherst Police responded to a Spring Street residence for a reported intruder.
The residents reported they heard someone in the house and found an unknown man on the second floor. The man was holding the victims 20 month old toddler and tried to leave.
The victims pursued the male outside the residency where he fled the area on foot, leaving the child behind. The victims reported minor injuries.
Amherst detectives were able to identify Sanchez and put a warrant out for his arrest.
Sanchez is being held at the Hampshire County House of Correction and is expected to be arraigned at the Eastern Hampshire District Court on Monday.
Sanchez is charged with:
- Breaking and Entering Nighttime for Felony
- Larceny from a Building
- Assault and Battery
- Attempt to Commit a Crime with Kidnapping
- Larceny under $1,200
