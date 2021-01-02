Pittsfield Police

(photo MGN-online)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield Police arrested a man for attempted arson on the Martin Luther King Presbyterian Church.

Officers arrested Dushko Vulchev, of Houlton, Maine, on Friday.

Vulchev was charged with several counts of malicious damage and three counts of attempted arson on the Martin Luther King Presbyterian Church.

One attempt to burn the church was on December 13, 2020, and two others on December 15, 2020.

Vulchev is being held on bail for arraignment Monday morning in Pittsfield District Court.

The investigation into the fire that damaged the church on December 28, 2020, is ongoing.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.