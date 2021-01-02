SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield Police arrested a man for attempted arson on the Martin Luther King Presbyterian Church.

Officers arrested Dushko Vulchev, of Houlton, Maine, on Friday.

Vulchev was charged with several counts of malicious damage and three counts of attempted arson on the Martin Luther King Presbyterian Church.

One attempt to burn the church was on December 13, 2020, and two others on December 15, 2020.

Vulchev is being held on bail for arraignment Monday morning in Pittsfield District Court.

The investigation into the fire that damaged the church on December 28, 2020, is ongoing.