LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A homeless man was taken into custody on Wednesday after police say he broke into a resident's home and stole several items.
Longmeadow Police tell us that officers were called to Longmeadow Street around 2:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a homeowner stating that they had awoken to find a man they did not know inside their home.
When the homeowner approached the individual, he became threatening, and then took off with several items.
Officers were able to quickly locate the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Angel Martinez, and took him into custody.
It was determined Martinez did not have a legal residence.
A short while after Martinez was detained, an additional homeowner approached police, saying that their vehicle, which was parked on Pondside Rd., had been broken into and noticed that items inside were missing.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Martinez was in possession of those items that been stolen from the vehicle on Pondside Road.
Martinez is facing several charges, including breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and assault with a dangerous weapon.
He is expected to appear in court for his arraignment later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.