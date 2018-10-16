SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are investigating after they say a gunshot victim arrived at Baystate Medical Center Tuesday night.
We're told the male gunshot victim took a private transport following an incident on Goodwin Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city.
Officers responded to the area of Goodwin Street around 8:30 p.m. to start their investigation.
Police noted the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.