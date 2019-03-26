SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A possible explosion rocked a neighborhood in West Springfield Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the area of Bosworth Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday after a man was burned by a fire.
West Springfield's fire chief told Western Mass News that the man suffered second and third degree burns on 60 percent of his body.
Officials said that that man was pouring some type of flammable liquid on an outside fire. That's when his clothes caught on fire.
Investigators noted that people nearby jumped into help.
"We thought somebody hit our building. It was an explosion and we're a couple hundred yards away from him where the actual explosion happened, so it was quite an intense explosion," said Susan Budzynkiewicz
Fire officials said that the man was taken to the hospital.
The state fire marshal's office is still investigating.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available
