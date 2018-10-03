HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A mix-up prompted Hadley police to respond to a local shopping center Wednesday afternoon.
According to Hadley Police Lt. Kuc, police dispatch received a call from a business inside the Campus Plaza on Russel Street around 2:42 p.m. about a man that appeared to be carrying some type of weapon.
The caller described the weapon as either a shotgun or a rifle that was slung over the man's shoulder.
When officers arrived they found the man and determined he was carrying a long umbrella in a black cover.
