HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man accused of allowing his pre-school aged grandchild to bring a gun to school now has charges filed against him in court.
Police are not yet releasing the grandfather's name as he has not yet been arraigned yet, but the 52 year old man is now officially facing child endangerment charges for allowing his grandson access to a loaded 22-caliber Ruger handgun, which they said the child brought to school.
On Friday, Holyoke Police said they were called to E.N. White Elementary School, tucked at the end of a residential neighborhood in Holyoke.
There, police said they found a five year old Pre-K student with a loaded handgun in his backpack.
In a letter home to parents, school officials clarified other students were not exposed to the weapon, saying in part: "The child did not take the weapon out of the backpack at any time during the school day and did not threaten anyone at school."
As of Monday afternoon, Holyoke Police told Western Mass News the child's 52-year-old grandfather, still unnamed by law enforcement, is charged with reckless endangerment of a child and improper storage of a firearm.
Holyoke Police said the man was not taken into custody for the incident. They say a second gun was taken from the grandfather's residence, as was his license to carry. He has not yet been arraigned.
This is the second time in recent weeks that a five year old child brought a dangerous item to class in Holyoke. The first happened at H.B. Lawrence School, where a student was found with drugs.
In response to the gun incident, E.N. White School is hosting several events to discuss with parents.
Principal Jacqueline Glasheen said that she will be available to speak to any parent or guardian in the library during parent conferences Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 pm.
In addition, Glasheen will host her regularly-scheduled coffee session on Thursday, December 12 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Holyoke Police and school administrators will talks with students during the week of December 16.
