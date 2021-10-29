Gavel

WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The man charged in connection to a deadly crash in Westhampton was placed on five years of probation and is losing his license until October of 2025.

78-year-old Thomas Hanley admitted to a judge that he crossed over the yellow line on Route 66, directly into the path of 57-year-old David Foster.

Foster died the next day at Baystate Medical Center.

The Assistant Northwestern District Attorney said this lesser sentence was considered due to Hanley's age, lack of prior record and the overwhelming compassion and forgiveness Foster's wife showed Hanley during the trial.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.