WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The man charged in connection to a deadly crash in Westhampton was placed on five years of probation and is losing his license until October of 2025.
78-year-old Thomas Hanley admitted to a judge that he crossed over the yellow line on Route 66, directly into the path of 57-year-old David Foster.
Foster died the next day at Baystate Medical Center.
The Assistant Northwestern District Attorney said this lesser sentence was considered due to Hanley's age, lack of prior record and the overwhelming compassion and forgiveness Foster's wife showed Hanley during the trial.
