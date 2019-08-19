NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man has been charged with assaulting officers in Northampton Monday morning on Pleasant St.
Western Mass News first learned about the police investigation, involving both local and State Police, around 11 a.m.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper confirming with Western Mass News at that it was an 'ongoing investigation' on Pleasant St. that began just before 8 a.m. Monday.
"Officers responded to 155 Pleasant Street for a report of a man who had taken a set of keys from a maintenance worker, thrown water on the worker, and then locked himself in his apartment with the stolen keys," Chief Kasper tells us.
Police say he refused to come out and when officers arrived on scene, the man 'became assaultive.'
"He punched and threw items at officers, striking them on their heads and bodies. As a result, members of NPD donned helmets and carried shields to protect themselves," explains Kasper.
We're told the man, who police have not identified other than to say he is 49-years-old...then 'barricaded himself' in his bedroom.
"Due to escalating safety concerns, NPD requested the assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team (STOP). Team members arrived and took control of the scene and their negotiators spent hours talking with the subject," Kasper says.
When the Western Mass News crew arrived on scene we could see multiple ambulances, as well as State and local police officers.
"The man did not respond to negotiators and was ultimately removed from the room and taken into custody," notes Kasper.
He was then transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for 'assessment' and treatment of what police describe as 'minor injuries.'
Kasper says he was not arrested but does face several charges including:
- Assault and Battery
- Larceny from a Person
- Assault and Battery on a Police Officer (2 counts)
- Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
- Vandalize Property
Police cleared the scene out around noon-time Monday.
The Easthampton Police Department and State Police assisted Northampton with their patrol services during the incident.
"We're thankful that this call ended peacefully. We extend our thanks to members of EPD and MSP for their prompt response and willingness to assist," Kasper says.
Police have not released any further details.
