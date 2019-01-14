HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An East Longmeadow man is facing a number of charges after police said he crashed into a school bus while driving drunk then fled the scene on foot in Hampden Monday afternoon.
According to Hampden Police Sgt. Tawrin Seega, police were notified of an accident where a vehicle crashed into a school bus full of children, went through a guardrail and into an embankment on South Monson Road just after 2:30 p.m.
All the children on the bus were okay, and a witness told police the driver of the car fled into the woods.
Multiple departments including Monson, Springfield, and State Police Airwing and K9 units, along with the Hampden Fire Department were called in to search for the suspect, who was taken into custody and identified as Logan Martin.
Martin was transported to Baystate Medical Center for his injuries sustained in the crash. He is facing the following charges:
- OUI liqour
- Operating to endanger
- Leaving the scene, personal injury
- Speeding
- Marked lanes violation
