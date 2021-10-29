NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The man charged with robbing a bank in Northampton will serve six to seven years in state prison.
38-year-old Daniel Jones changed his plea to guilty on a lesser charge of felony unarmed robbery Friday. Police say that back in February, Jones entered People's United Bank on King Street with a note demanding money. No gun was ever shown or recovered.
He walked away with over $12 thousand and was caught an hour later in Charlemont with the money. Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington said the prison sentence was warranted given Jones' prior history with the criminal justice system, which includes a prior prison sentence.
