SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is under arrest after allegedly vandalizing the city's monument to the September 11, 2001 attacks.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police received information Sunday morning that the monument, which stands in Riverfront Park, had been vandalized.
Officers arrived and found the words "Liars", "Murder 911 Scam", and "911 Scam" scratched on the memorial's rear panels.
Investigators reviewed hours of video and found that the vandalism occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4.
Walsh added that an officer was able to immediately identify the suspect as 59-year-old James Carroll of Springfield.
An arrest warrant was requested and granted on Wednesday and Carroll was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Sterns Square.
“I am very appreciative of Acting Commissioner Clapprood and our men and women in blue’s quick work to apprehend this most disrespectful individual who had the audacity to desecrate this hallowed memorial that pays tribute to those first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice to save others on September 11th," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in a statement.
Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood added, “It was heartbreaking to see the damage done to this beautiful monument and worth the effort from our Detective Bureau, Officers and Crime Analysts to bring the person responsible for this horrific act to justice."
Carroll is facing a charge of defacement of real or personal property.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
