NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A political rally in Northampton required police intervention as opposing sides clashed on Main Street this past Sunday.
But one demonstrator is speaking out.
Western Mass News spoke with a local 18-year-old who said a man spit on him Sunday. The incident was captured on video and has quickly been circulating on social media.
“It wasn’t very organized, and that’s why tensions were a little high,” said Elyjah Gaspar of Northampton.
Political unrest in Northampton on Sunday afternoon had police dressed in riot gear intervening in a clash between two groups of demonstrators.
One side supported President Donald Trump and Back the Blue, the other was a counter-rally supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and presidential candidate Joe Biden. But things quickly got heated.
Western Mass News obtained a video taken during the rally where a hostile interaction between a group of people can be seen, then a man spits on the ground and then again at what appears to be aimed at a demonstrator.
Gaspar said the man in the video spit on his chest and it landed on his clothing.
“He was not wearing a mask, and when I started to approach and I asked him if he could put on his mask,” he said. “When I said that, he just turned to the ground and spit on the ground. How do you say you wanna know what I think about that and then he spit on my chest.”
The 18-year-old said the incident was shocking.
“When he did it, I took it like an insult and it was just really disgusting and just really gross, and he could’ve spit in my eye or on my face and he could have had COVID,” he said.
He said although the rally was tense, what happened to him is inexcusable.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, what side you support, you don’t spit on someone in the midst of a pandemic,” he said.
With Election Day just hours away, he said he wants people to be respectful of one another.
“You believe what you believe, and I’m not going to be anyone to judge that because that’s not my place, but if you’re going to make your statement, do it in a polite way,” he said.
His family is pressing charges. Western Mass News has reached out to the man in the video but is waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.