CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man is in critical condition after a hit and run pedestrian crash in Chicopee Wednesday night.
According to Chicopee police, the crash happened on Meadow Street in the area of Rivers Park at around 7:00 p.m.
Police say the vehicle suspected to be involved fled the scene.
The victim, a 54-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.
The Chicopee Police Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing their investigation.
There is no suspect vehicle information at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact the Chicopee Police Traffic Burau at 413-594-1770.
