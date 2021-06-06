HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following an overnight crash in Hatfield.
That person identified as Gregory J. Papageorge, 39, of Hatfield.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said emergency crews were called to the area of Pantry and Mountain Roads in North Hatfield around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after a nearby resident heard the crash and called 911.
Investigators arrived on-scene and found that a motorcycle had gone off the roadway at that intersection. Papageorge was pronounced dead at the scene around 1:30 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office and the Mass. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section. The Office of the Chief Medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
