SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a late morning shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the 0-100 block of Longhill Street around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old male gunshot victim.
Walsh said that the victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.
Anyone with information is asked to 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
The incident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
