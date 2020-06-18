SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers responded to the 200 block of Wilbraham Road around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a ShotSpotter activation.
Police arrived and found a victim, an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Walsh added that the victim died Wednesday night from his injuries.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(2) comments
Yup, defund the police.😂
No matter what song is being sung, the tune never seems to change. This happens around 20 time per day in city's like Chicago. A good reminder of whats to come when all officers walk off the job here in a few short months, i hope that side of the isle will be happy with what they have done to all major american city's, hilarious right now watching gutless coward politicians try and spin how their city being taken over by domestic terrorist is a good thing for their city.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.