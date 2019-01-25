SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, a phone - believed to be Achim Bailey’s - was found in the area where it was last pinged the night he went missing.
We spoke with Keno White, who said just like many others in the community, he just wanted to help. He just never expected to become the center of the case’s only lead known at this time.
White didn’t know Bailey, but like many others, hearing about his case struck him. He said he’s already active in the community and wanted to spread the word and help Friday’s search.
However, he said before he even got there, someone who was searching alone reached out to him on Facebook to tell him they found something.
“I get down to the place at about 9:00. At that point, he told me he found a phone, found a phone, out of breath. [Do you even know this guy?] I don’t even know this guy. He just seemed like he was excited. There was a lot going on,” White explained.
White said that the man had already turned on the phone.
“When he hands me the phone, he says I already turned it on and I grabbed the phone by its side because I didn’t want to touch anything the front or back you know misconstrue any kind of evidence or anything like that,” White noted.
He didn’t realize the emotional toll that moment would take on him.
“When the phone came on, that’s when I started seeing the notifications pop up ‘we miss you’, ‘we love you’, all the Facbeook notifications and it was kind of like a lot to take in at the time because it’s happening all so fast,” White said.
White told Western Mass News that, at that moment, he realized the responsibility he had of telling the family.
“Speaking father-to-father, it honestly broke me down because I couldn’t imagine having one of my kids out there missing, all this publicity and even this negative energy that’s wrapped around it…just kind of creating this snowball effect and you somehow can not escape it,” White added.
White said many in the community have been pointing fingers at him, something that he said he didn’t ask for considering he’s just trying to help.
“Honestly, I just feel numb, emotionally drained because over this entire situation about the phone being found, about the public’s view on things and the rumors and everything going around, it just really…they don’t understand what it’s like to pick up the phone and call the family of someone you don’t know,” White noted.
White said he just hopes this helps solve this case.
“Right now, it’s not about who’s to blame. It’s how can we find him and bring him home to his family and how do we bring it closure for his family and not just for the family, but now, as the community because I feel everybody is so a part of this and so involved and I feel like everybody deserves closure,” White said.
Police have not officially confirmed that it was indeed Bailey’s phone, but his family and friends said it was.
Investigators have taken the phone in for analysis.
