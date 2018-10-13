SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police confirm a man died after being shot inside a vehicle on Cambridge Street in Springfield Friday night.
This according to Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Department.
Originally Walsh reported the male gunshot victim suffered serious injuries, but now we're learning the victim was pronounced dead on scene.
The 26-year-old man has not been identified yet beyond his age. Police say he was shot while in the drivers seat of a car.
They also report 2 firearms were recovered during this investigation.
Walsh says the Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating this fatal shooting.
At about 9:05 p.m. Friday police officers were called to the 100 block of Cambridge St. after 'ShotSpotter' picked up activity in that area.
We're told the Hampden District Attorney's Office is also a part of the investigation, assisting Springfield police.
Western Mass News will release more information as it becomes available.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
