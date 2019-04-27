GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have released that Christoper Puntin, 44, who lived in Pittsfield died on Saturday afternoon from a gunshot wound.
The accident happened while Puntin was hunting along Monument Valley Road in Great Barrington.
Puntin's wound was sustained when the incident occurred while he was participating in a youth turkey hunt with two other adults and a juvenile.
It has been reported that no one else has sustained any injuries.
The investigation has been assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office along with Massachusetts Environmental Police officers and the officers of the Great Barrington Police Department.
Initial police report suggested that the incident was an accident.
The investigation is still ongoing with an autopsy scheduled for Sunday, but at the moment there is no evidence of criminal activity.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.