SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following developing news out of Springfield this morning. Police confirm a man was found shot on Euclid Avenue overnight and has since died from his injuries.
Police were initially called to the area of 147 Euclid Ave.
This was at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department reports they responded to the 100 block of Euclid Ave. following their 'Shotspotter' activating and reports of loud music.
When officers arrived on scene, Walsh says they found the gunshot victim and began administering first aid.
He was transported to Baystate Medical Center and 'later pronounced dead,' police say.
Additionally we're told a woman in connection with this shooting showed up at Baystate 'later' via private car with a non-life threatening injury to her leg.
No word yet if the man and woman new each other or not.
When the Western Mass News crew went to the scene Saturday morning, we could see yellow crime scene tape up surrounding the front of a house.
It's a thickly settled area, with multiple homes on the street.
Our crew noticed police had a majority of Euclid Ave. blocked off. This was until around 9 a.m. when officers and investigators cleared the scene.
Further details about the shooting haven't been released.
We're told the Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit continues to investigate.
No word yet if the Hampden District Attorney's Office is a part of that investigation.
