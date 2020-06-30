SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mercy Medical Center gave a big sendoff Tuesday to a COVID-19 survivor.

The hospital activated 'Code Journey' to bid a fond farewell to Gustavo Figuereo, who was hospitalized with the virus for 95 days.

Figuereo was admitted back on March 28 for coronavirus and battled the virus for over 3 months.

He said the first thing he wants to do when he gets home is hug his wife and kids and eat his favorite foods - steak, rice and beans, and avocado.

PHOTOS: Man discharged from Mercy after fighting COVID-19 for 95 days

We wish you the best, Gustavo!

