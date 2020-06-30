SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mercy Medical Center gave a big sendoff Tuesday to a COVID-19 survivor.
The hospital activated 'Code Journey' to bid a fond farewell to Gustavo Figuereo, who was hospitalized with the virus for 95 days.
Figuereo was admitted back on March 28 for coronavirus and battled the virus for over 3 months.
He said the first thing he wants to do when he gets home is hug his wife and kids and eat his favorite foods - steak, rice and beans, and avocado.
We wish you the best, Gustavo!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.