SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man was rescued from Van Horn Pond in Springfield after getting stuck in the mud, Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said.
The man's dog ran toward the water and the owner chased after him.
The man was stuck up to his waist in mud, and it took crews about 10 minutes to get him out.
Both the man and the dog are out safe.
