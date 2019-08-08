SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is facing arson charges following a fire last week.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that the city's arson and bomb squad was called to 236 Locust Street on Friday, August 2 around 7:45 p.m.
When crews arrived, they were directed to a second floor apartment, where they reportedly found a window sill and window frame both burned, as well as several items that had burned and were pushed out that window.
Following an investigation, authorities arrested 70-year-old Michael Walsh of Springfield on a charge of arson of a dwelling.
